UC guard and former Moeller star Jeremiah Davenport enters the NCAA transfer portal

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intent to leave the men's basketball program after four seasons.

Davenport, a former Moeller High School star, tweeted Thursday afternoon he has a mix of emotions as he announced his plan to depart the Bearcats for another opportunity in his final year of NCAA eligibility.

"It has been an honor to play for my hometown team," Davenport tweeted. "Cincinnati has been my home my entire life and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent this great city on the court."

Davenport averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds this past season. He played in all of UC's 36 games and started the first 15 contests.

On Feb. 15, Davenport became the 56th player in UC history to reach 1,000 career points during the Bearcats' game at East Carolina. He scored 19 points in UC's 75-71 loss to the Pirates.

Known for his shooting and energy on the court, Davenport said he's enjoyed playing for the Bearcats and his hometown throughout his four-year career.

He told WCPO in 2021 that UC was his "dream school" after growing up as a Bearcats fan who had several T-shirts and a duffle bag reflecting the school brand.

In addition to college basketball success, Davenport was a key player on Moeller's 2018 Division I state championship team. Moeller posted a 55-4 record with Davenport playing varsity as a junior and senior, including a 27-3 record in 2017-18.

After playing a season at Hargrave Military Academy (Chatham, Va.), Davenport was the first player to sign with then-UC coach John Brannen on May 14, 2019.

Davenport, 23, tweeted his "heartfelt appreciation" to the UC fans and Greater Cincinnati community for all of the support over the years.

"Although I am leaving the University of Cincinnati, I will always be a Bearcat forever," he tweeted.