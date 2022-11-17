Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup.

Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51.

NKU got out to a strong start, leading by as much as nine points with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half, but UC was able to finish strong, heading to the locker room with a four-point lead.

From there, it was all Norse. NKU scored 10 unanswered points to start the second half, never trailing again. They outscored the Bearcats 28-11 in those 20 minutes.

NKU junior Marques Warrick led all scorers with 22 points, while Northern Kentucky native Sam Vinson had 15 points and forward Chris Brandon finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds. No UC player was in the double digits.

UC shot around 34% from the field, while NKU scored on more than 51% of shots, including 54.5% from the 3-point line.

As fans celebrated, a UC favorite, "Pump It Up," played throughout the arena.

Cincinnati is now 3-1, with wins over Chaminade, Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky. Northern Kentucky moves to 2-1.

The Norse take on Florida Gulf Coast Monday, Nov. 21 while UC will face No. 14 Arizona at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational the same night. That game will be on ESPN2 at 11:30 p.m.

