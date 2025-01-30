Elder High School grad Luke Kandra invited to NFL Scouting Combine

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra was invited this week to the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine is scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Indianapolis.

Kandra, named to Sports Illustrated’s 2024 College Football All-American Second Team in December, announced the news on Instagram this week. Kandra was named a Second Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators (CSC) this week, too.

A 2020 Elder High School graduate, Kandra was the Big 12 Conference’s highest-rated right guard by Pro Football Focus for a second straight season.

“Being an All-American means being one of the best in the country at your position,” UC football coach Scott Satterfield told WCPO 9 Sports in December. “He has put in the work and delivered the results. I look forward to seeing him excel at the next level.”

Kandra led a Bearcats offense that ranked sixth in the league in total offense (420.6 yards) and paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

Kiner, a 2021 Roger Bacon graduate and 2020 Ohio Mr. Football recipient, was invited to the NFL combine in early January. Kiner and Kandra join UC offensive lineman John Williams at the combine.