Cincinnati upends No. 15 Texas Tech 75-72 after Lukosius's go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds left

Justin Rex/AP
Cincinnati forward John Newman III (15) and forward Jamille Reynolds (13) reach for a rebound against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 20:43:58-05

LUBBOCK, Texas — Simas Lukosius scored 16 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds left, and Cincinnati beat 15th-ranked Texas Tech 75-72 on Saturday night, handing the Red Raiders their first home loss this season.

The 14-footer by Lukosius was the 14th and final lead change of the game, which also had eight ties. That gave the Bearcats (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) a 73-72 lead right after Pop Isaacs made a long defended step-back 3-pointer to put the Red Raiders ahead for the final time.

Isaacs, who finished with a game-high 22 points for Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3), missed a potential go-ahead jumper with nine seconds left. Dan Skillings Jr. grabbed the rebound and passed ahead to breaking John Newman III for a slam dunk, though Isaacs had a longer than half-court shot ricochet off the front rim as time expired.

Skillings had 14 points and Newman 11 for Cincinnati. Aziz Bandaogo had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Jennings had 14 points for the Red Raiders, and Kerwin Walton had 12.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati has only one game next week, at home against fourth-ranked Houston on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays at 18th-ranked Baylor on Tuesday night.

