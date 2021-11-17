Cincinnati remains No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati remains No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Bearcats were the first Group of 5 team to be ranked fifth or higher in the history of CFP rankings last week when they moved up following Michigan State's loss, however UC was unable to leapfrog the top four.

"They need to be Utah fans," analyst David Pollack said. "They've got to find a way for the people in front of them to stumble."

The selection committee's top 10 are:



Georgia (10-0) Alabama (9-1) Ohio State (9-1) Oregon (9-1) Cincinnati (10-0) Michigan (9-1) Michigan State (9-1) Notre Dame (9-1) Oklahoma State (9-1) Wake Forest (9-1)

Host Rece Davis said while Cincinnati's strength of schedule is not as good this year, "they have to look the part" to make it into the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats will play SMU this week, and if they are able to make the conference championship game, they'll face a ranked Houston team.

"Cincinnati has a tough one — an unranked SMU team," analyst Joey Galloway said. "Can they look dominant? Can they really beat teams?"

UC, one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in college football, hosts SMU at Nippert Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bearcats finish out the regular season at East Carolina Nov. 26.

