Cincinnati No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CINCINNATI — While still on the outside looking in, Cincinnati jumped to No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

The Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team to be ranked fifth or higher in the history of CFP rankings after last week's No. 3 Michigan State lost at Purdue. Still, Cincinnati remains out of the playoffs.

The selection committee's top 10 are:

Georgia (9-0) Alabama (8-1) Oregon (8-1) Ohio State (8-1) Cincinnati (9-0) Michigan (8-1) Michigan State (8-1) Oklahoma (9-0) Notre Dame (8-1) Oklahoma State (8-1)

When ESPN's College GameDay crew came to town, the panel said they believe the Bearcats will make the playoffs. David Pollack, drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, said UC should have been ranked higher than Ohio State in the first rankings.

Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State grad who attended Centerville High School south of Dayton and grew up a Cincinnati sports fan, said he still thinks UC will be among the final four once the season ends.

"I think in the end it will be Ohio State, Georgia...and UC," Herbstreit said.

The 9-0 Bearcats play at USF Friday, Nov. 2. UC will then host SMU and play at East Carolina to round out the regular season. Cincinnati remains No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

RELATED:

