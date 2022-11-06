Watch Now
Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Nov 05, 2022
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Scott and Cincinnati beat Navy 20-10 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) bounced back from a 25-21 loss at UCF last week that ended their 19-game American Athletic Conference win streak. The victory over the Midshipmen extended Cincinnati's home win streak to 31.

Bryant was 25-of-35 passing for 299 yards with his two touchdowns no interceptions. Scott finished with 139 yards receiving on 10 catches. Cincinnati had only 55 yards on the ground but outgained the Midshipmen 354-260 with Navy (3-6, 3-4) rushing for 176.

Xavier Arline, who scored the winning touchdown in an overtime victory over Temple after coming in for the injured Tai Lavatai, made the start Saturday and led Navy with 87 rushing yards. Maasai Maynor, who threw for 81 yards, had Navy's only touchdown, scoring from the 1-yard line late in the third quarter for the game's final points.

Two Ryan Coe field goals and Scott's 38-yard TD catch gave the Bearcats a 13-3 halftime lead. Scott had a 27-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.

