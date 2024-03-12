Northern Kentucky loses to Milwaukee 82-75 in Horizon League semi-finals

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — The Northern Kentucky Norse lost to the Milwaukee Panthers in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

BJ Freeman scored 27 points to guide No. 6 seed Milwaukee to an 82-75 victory over fifth-seeded Northern Kentucky on Monday night.

Freeman sank 9 of 24 shots, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range, and 8 of 12 free throws for the Panthers.

Faizon Fields finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds while blocking three shots. Kentrell Pullian also added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Trey Robinson scored a career-high 33 for the Norse (18-15). He made 11 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers and 8 of 9 foul shots, adding nine rebounds.

LJ Wells totaled 15 points and six boards. Michael Bradley pitched in with 14 points and nine assists.

Milwaukee (20-14) will play the top-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzles in the championship game on Tuesday with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth going to the winner.

The championship between Milwaukee and Oakland will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

