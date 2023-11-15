Mt. St. Joseph football seeking its first playoff win in program history | 'We're just a big, giant family'

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University senior quarterback Josh Taylor smiles when he reflects upon this season for the Lions.

"We're just a big, giant family," said Taylor, a Western Brown High School graduate. "I preach it to everybody. Recruits that come up here, guys that used to play in the program. It's just a big family atmosphere. Everybody talks about football being a brotherhood. And we've really truly committed to that."

The Lions (9-1) will utilize that mentality on a road trip to Illinois as MSJ prepares to play Wheaton College (9-1) at 1 p.m. (EST) Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Wheaton College is located 25 miles west of Chicago.

MSJ, which has a 19-2 record the past two seasons, is seeking its first playoff win in program history.

In just its sixth postseason appearance, MSJ has been an NCAA Division III program since 1998; the football program started in 1990.

"Obviously we're focused on winning and winning championships and winning playoff games," Lions coach Tyler Hopperton said. "But, at the same time I think these guys are just focused on day-to-day enjoying each other and enjoying football."

MSJ, which returned 18 starters from a year ago, earned its second straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) title on Nov. 11. The Lions have set school records this season including averaging 57.5 points per game.

"That's a testament to coach Caleb Corrill our offensive coordinator," Hopperton said. "This has been his baby over the last seven years. Not just in terms of calling plays but him and the staff recruiting those guys as well. A lot of those guys have been in this offense for a couple years now."

Taylor has thrown for 2,806 yards and a school-record 45 touchdowns this season. Instead of personal accolades, Taylor said he enjoys the fact that so many players have had opportunities to play this season.

"We all hang out outside of football," Taylor said. "Obviously in football season we're hanging out a lot. We're there for each other. Everybody goes through personal stuff. It seems like when one person is falling in that aspect everybody is there to kind of pick them up."

Taylor's leadership is evident in the classroom, the weight room, on the field and life, Hopperton said.

"Josh is one of the best to coach," Hopperton said. "Obviously anybody that helps you score almost 58 points a game you tend to like a little bit. Super hard worker. He's also a 500-pound something squatter in the weight room. He's been on the Dean's List academically. He does everything you ask of him on and off the field."

Taylor said the Lions have to play fast, furious and physical on Saturday in order to have success. The program's first playoff win would be very significant to the players and coaches.

"Last year we lost in the playoffs but we didn't feel like we played our best game," Hopperton said. "And the biggest thing is we want to walk off the field - win, lose or draw - knowing that we played our best and knowing that we reached our potential. That's what we're working toward. And we feel like our potential is a playoff win."