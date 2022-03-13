Mount St. Joseph University wrestler Cornell Beachem Jr. wins a national championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mount St. Joseph University senior Cornell Beachem Jr. became the school's first national champion in any sport Saturday night as he won the 174-pound title at the NCAA Division III wrestling tournament.

Beachem, a 2018 Winton Woods High School graduate, completed his season with an undefeated record. He has yet to be defeated in a Division III match.

Beachem defeated Michael Ross from Johnson & Wales University by a score of 5-1. Beachem completed the season with a 22-0 record.

"I was kind of lost for words," Beachem told WCPO. "I didn't know what to do honestly. Just overexcited like I finally did it."

Beachem joyously held his 9-month-old daughter, Braelyn, over his head when he returned to the mat in victory.

"She's so special to me - I just had to," Beachem said. "It's like on worst days when I'm thinking about my dad and I just see her and she's smiling at me - it just brightens my day."

Beachem said earlier this week he wanted to win a national title for his late father, Cornell Beachem Sr., who died in early January.

"He probably would've been crying; he would've been proud," Beachem Jr. said.

MSJ coach Charles Mason said he couldn't be more proud of Beachem who has set a standard for the program on and off the mat.

"This title shows that adversity can be an amazing life tool when you channel your energy in a positive way," Mason said.

"Cornell wrestled a very smart tournament. He was pushed to deep waters in the semifinals and pushed through."

