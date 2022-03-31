Travis Steele named Miami RedHawks men's basketball coach

OXFORD, Ohio — Just weeks after parting ways with Xavier University, the Muskies' former head coach Travis Steele is heading up the road to Oxford.

Miami University named Steele its next men's basketball coach Thursday. The Indiana native spent more than a decade at Xavier, working under Sean Miller and Chris Mack before he was promoted to head coach in 2018.

"Travis Steele brings with him an exceptional recruiting pedigree and results," said David Sayler, Miami Director of Athletics. "He also brings unmatched energy, a CEO-like vision for where Miami Basketball can and should go, and a relentless work ethic to match that vision. He is the right person to raise our program to the next level and put us back in the upper echelon of the Mid-American Conference and beyond."

While the RedHawks are the winningest team in MAC history, Miami has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2007. During his tenure as head coach, Xavier posted a 70-50 record with two NIT appearances.

"I am honored and thrilled to be named the next head men's basketball coach at Miami," Steele said. "I want to thank Director of Athletics David Sayler and President Greg Crawford for this tremendous opportunity. Miami University's blend of elite academics, beautiful campus, and deep commitment to the success of its student-athletes creates a unique advantage. I am excited to get to work!"

Steele was under contract at Xavier until the 2024 season, but a third-straight season collapse and zero NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure proved to be too much for fans. During a loss to Seton Hall in February — the team's third loss in a four-game skid — chants of "Fire Steele" rang out at Cintas Center.

Xavier athletic director Greg Christopher said in a release Steele led the team "with the utmost character and in a first-class manner."

"I have tremendous respect for Travis, and he's been a part of Xavier Basketball for more than a decade, playing an important role in some of the program's greatest accomplishments," Christopher said. "We collectively appreciate all that Travis has given to Xavier and wish him the best moving forward."

Former head coach Sean Miller is returning to Xavier for his second stint with the Musketeers.

