Logan Lunceford gets two big outs in the 9th as Wake Forest outlasts Miami RedHawks 14-13

Freshman Luke Costello had two home runs and five RBIs, Logan Lunceford got two big outs in the ninth inning and Wake Forest held off a late rally by Miami (Ohio) for a 14-13 victory on Saturday in the Knoxville Regional.

Wake Forest (37-21) will play either No. 14 national seed Tennessee or Cincinnati in an elimination game on Sunday. The first regional appearance for Miami (35-23) since 2005 came to an end.

Joe Ariola came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and walked two as Miami got within 13-9. Haiden Leffew entered and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Wake Forest DH Kade Lewis lined a shot off the left-field wall to score Marek Houston from first to extend the lead to 14-9 in the eighth. It was Lewis' 25th multi-hit game of the season.

Leffew allowed two quick runs in the ninth before Lunceford entered with the bases loaded. Blake Buzzeo singled on the first pitch and the left fielder misplayed it allowing two to score.

Lunceford got a pop up and a strikeout to end it for his first save of the season.

Brian Smiley, the MAC Baseball Coach of the Year, was ejected in the ninth inning before his team scored four runs in the bottom half.