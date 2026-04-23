CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is looking to get into the game and host the NFL Draft, bringing the energy, crowds and national spotlight that comes with it to the city.

Ben Huffman, executive director of the Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission, said the city has proven it can host major events.

"I think Cincinnati has a very humble way of promoting ourselves," Huffman said.

WATCH: What it will take for Cincinnati to host the NFL Draft

Cincinnati explores bid to host NFL Draft as city looks to attract larger sporting events

In 2015, the Major League All-Star Game was hosted at Great American Ball Park. The city is also nationally known for Oktoberfest, BLINK and other festivals.

However, Cincinnati still hasn't been able to compete with other big Midwest cities for major sporting events.

Louisville is set to host the USA Gymnastics Olympic Team trials in 2028. Indianapolis has hosted a number of events, including the NBA All-Star Weekend, the NFL Scouting Combine, nearly a dozen NCAA Final Fours, the Super Bowl and over 20 Olympic trials.

"I think we have the backdrop in the footprint, you know, and the ability to do an event of that size," Huffman said. "But again, that's kind of the research we're looking at now, like, what did those cities do to put themselves in a position to host it?"

The NFL Draft isn't just about one venue; it takes an entire city working together. The big question now is whether Cincinnati can show the NFL it has what it takes.

"Specifically looking at the NFL draft in Pittsburgh and how they did it, what worked, what didn't, to see as we promote ourselves as a possible host someday in the future, you know how to, how to kind of position ourselves that way," Huffman said.

Huffman said there is room for minor improvements, and it will take collaboration from both sides of the river in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

"You know, we need to do this with transportation, or we need some, you know, public works to help," said Huffman.