Survivors and supporters planning to 'Take Back the Night' at Goebel Park

COVINGTON, Ky. — Hundreds of people will fill Goebel Park in Covington tonight for an annual Take Back the Night event, which raises awareness for domestic violence in the area.

Organizers aim to dispel the shame often associated with domestic violence, empowering people to step out of the shadows and get help.

The event also honors those who have not survived.

Thursday's event includes a march, guest presenters, performances and a resource fair.

It will combine resources from across the Tri-State to provide a comprehensive place for survivors to connect with community support. A powerful part of the evening is the survivor speak-out where survivors can take the microphone on stage and tell their stories in their own words.

Watch below to learn more about the event:

Survivors and supporters planning to 'Take Back the Night'

“You can see people starting to like understand each other and find the confidence within themselves seeing other survivors take that bold stance and proudly reclaiming what’s happened to them," said Co-Chair Paige Burcham.

Meghan Klein, known as Rage, from Thrive Empowerment Center, will also play a big role in self-defense classes and giving women the skills to navigate sexual abuse situations both physically and mentally.

Partner organizations offering resources include The Ion Center for Violence Prevention, YWCA, Women Helping Women, Thrive Empowerment Center, Family Nurturing Center and Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions.

Erica Thompson, public education specialist for The Ion Center, shared how a friend found power in telling her story.

"I had no idea that she had been through something and to hear that and hear her story, and know that she was given power and now she’s reclaiming her story and she’s able to tell it to a bunch of strangers is huge," Thompson said.

"She probably wouldn’t have ever told anybody if this event hadn’t gone on."

Organizers say the speak-out usually starts slow, but is important because it gives survivors a way to tell their story in their own words and empowers them to control that story.

Take Back the Night is Thursday, April 23 from 6-9 p.m., at Goebel Park in Covington.

If you're not able to attend the event, resources from organizations can be found here.

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