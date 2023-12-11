Wife of Reds outfielder Jake Fraley announces daughter's leukemia diagnosis: 'She's doing well'

CINCINNATI — Reds outfielder Jake Fraley and his wife are asking for prayers as their 5-year-old daughter receives treatment for leukemia.

Angelica Fraley announced their daughter Avery's diagnosis on Instagram Sunday, saying the family chose to make her fight against cancer public because so many follow their journey due to the nature of Fraley's job.

"If Jake’s job didn’t make part of our lives public we'd probably keep this off social media but given our family is always running around stadiums and so many of you follow along, we wanted to get this over with before we get into the new year," Angelica Fraley said.

In her post, Angelica said their daughter is "doing well," noting the family has "the best support system and team of doctors" in both Miami (where they are during the offseason) and Cincinnati. Because she will be able to continue her treatment in the Tri-State as the family moves back for the 2024 season, Angelica said their daughter "won't really have to be away from her dad."

"If you know Avery, you know she’s as tough as they come, she is SO smart and understands most of what is going on, she knows Jesus sustains her and the rough part of her treatment will be over soon," Angelica said.

She said the family believes in the power of prayer, asking others to "(speak) life and health into our family's life."

Fraley came to Cincinnati from Seattle in 2022. He played in 111 games last season, finishing the year with 15 home runs, 65 RBI and 21 stolen bases.