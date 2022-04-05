Todd Frazier, former Reds All-Star, retires after 11 MLB seasons

CINCINNATI — Former Reds third baseman Todd Frazier is retiring after 11 years in the MLB.

The New Jersey native was selected 34th overall in the 2007 draft, making his major league debut for Cincinnati in 2011. Frazier was named a National League All-Star in 2014 and 2015, the latter game hosted at Great American Ball Park. He became the first hometown participant to win the Home Run Derby since Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg won in 1990.

Though he was traded to the White Sox after the 2015 season, Frazier spoke highly of his former teammates and the fans who loved him.

"I really like everybody on the other side," Frazier said in 2016. "I really love everybody. I miss those guys. I still talk to a bunch of them."

The former Little League World Series champion also spent time with the Yankees, Mets, Rangers and Pirates before playing baseball for the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics. The team won a silver medal.

In his two All-Star seasons, Frazier posted a .322 on-base percentage with 64 home runs and 169 RBI.

"Just a kid from Jersey who became a big league ballplayer and a fan favorite in Cincinnati," the Reds tweeted Tuesday. "Congrats, Todd Frazier, on a magnificent career and cheers to your retirement!"

In a phone interview with the New York Post, Frazier said retiring was "one of the toughest decisions" he's ever made.

"But where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in my life, I think it was the right decision," Frazier said. "I think it’s time to be that family figure that I’ve always wanted to be."

Frazier told the Post he would not rule out returning to the game in some capacity later in life, but it's "time to hang 'em up."

