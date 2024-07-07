Watch Now
Tarik Skubal fans career-high 13, Zach McKinstry homers as Tigers beat Reds 5-1 to complete sweep

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Austin Wynns (35) rounds the bases after hitting a double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 07, 2024

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings, Zach McKinstry hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers swept a series for the first time since late May, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Skubal (10-3) was sharp, mixing a fastball in the upper-90s with a changeup to keep Reds hitters on their heels. He allowed just three hits and walked no one. Cincinnati's only run came on a seventh-inning groundout.

McKinstry drove in Detroit's first run with a base hit in the fourth inning off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (5-5) before his two-run blast to right field in the eighth off Alexis Diaz, the usually reliable Cincinnati closer.

Colt Keith had two hits and RBI, and Gio Urshela had three hits for the Tigers.

Ashcraft allowed a run and six hits with two strikeouts and three walks through 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit beat the Reds 5-4 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Put OF list Nick Martini (left thumb injury) on the 10-day injury list and recalled INF Livan Soto from AAA-Louisville.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Return home for a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. They'll send right-hander Gavin Williams (0-1, 11.25 ERA) against Guardians right-hander Keider Montero (1-2, 6.60) on Monday night.

Reds: Host Colorado for a four-game set starting Monday, when lefty Andrew Abbott (8-6, 3.28) is scheduled to start against a Rockies pitcher still to be determined.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!