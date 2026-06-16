Suárez homers twice and drives in 6 to back Burns as Reds rout Mets 12-0

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, as the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 12-0 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

JJ Bleday added a three-run shot and Chase Burns (8-1) struck out seven over five innings in Cincinnati's most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win against Philadelphia on April 15, 2023.

Burns and three Reds relievers combined on a six-hitter for the team's fifth shutout this year.

Bo Bichette had three hits for the Mets, who were blanked for the eighth time. It was their largest shutout loss in eight seasons.

New York had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, fifth and seventh but could not score.

Suárez hit a two-run homer to left field off starter Tobias Myers (0-2) in the first on a full-count fastball to make it 3-0.

Cincinnati added six runs in the second, including Suárez's grand slam to center off Jonathan Pintaro with two outs to make it 9-0. It was Suárez’s ninth career slam and 24th multihomer game.

Burns struck out six of the first seven batters he faced and allowed four hits. He lowered his ERA to 2.01.

According to Sportradar, it was the first time a National League team had a player and pitcher with least six RBIs and six strikeouts in the first three innings of a game, going back to 1920.

Up next

RHP Kodai Senga (0-4, 9.00 ERA) will be activated off the injured list Tuesday by the Mets to make his first start since April 26. RHP Brady Singer (2-6, 5.61) goes for Cincinnati.