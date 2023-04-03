Street named after MLB Hall of Famer and former Reds player Barry 'The Cincinnati Kid' Larkin

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Reds player Barry Larkin now has a street named after him, another addition to his long list of achievements.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Victoria Parks, along with Founder and CEO of BSB Group International and CEO of Baseball United Kash Shaikh, came together Monday to honor and recognize Larkin's exemplary career with the Cincinnati Reds and his many years of service to the city.

“I’m proud to recognize a true Cincinnati legend. Honoring Barry Larkin with this street name right alongside Great American Ball Park is a fantastic way to remember his many accomplishments,” Parks said.

A corner of Joe Nuxhall Way and Mehring Way is now named after Larkin.

“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized by the city of Cincinnati. This community and the people of this city mean so much to my family and me. To have a street named after me in my hometown is unreal and I thank everyone who made this happen.”

Larkin, also affectionately known as "The Cincinnati Kid," was born and raised in Cincinnati.

The Moeller High School multi-sport star played 19 seasons for the Reds. Most notably, he is one of only 42 players in MLB history to win an MVP award, a Word Series Championship and be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

If those accomplishments do not impress, he is also a 12-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger winner and the recipient of 3 Gold Glove Awards. He also played on the 1984 U.S. Olympic Team, recognized as the 1995 National League MVP and was an invaluable part of the 1990 Reds' World Series Championship team.

While also still being involved with the Reds, he is also a co-owner and investor in Baseball United. It is the first-ever professional baseball league created to serve the Middle East and South Asia.