St. Veronica students celebrate Reds icons in Opening Day parade

CINCINNATI — Arguably the greatest part of Opening Day is the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

The route takes you from Findlay Market on Race Street down to Fountain Square at Fifth Street.

One hundred fifty-five different groups are featured in the parade including local businesses, politicians, marching bands and more.

The students from St. Veronica Catholic School are a highlight every year.

This year you can catch some very excited 4th and 7th grade students who created their own baseball cards featuring Cincinnati Reds icons.

The seventh graders wrote essays and created presentations on the player they chose while their fourth-grade partners crafted the cards that they’ll hold in the parade.

Seventh grader Greyson Homoelle said he learned a lot about his player, Ken Griffey Jr. Homoelle said his favorite part was learning about how much Jr. did for the community.

And he is extremely excited to be part of the Opening Day festivities.

“I think it’s amazing, it’s a great tradition for Cincinnati and it’s just so much fun seeing all the little kids walking around screaming ‘Yay go Reds.’ It’s just so much fun,” Homoelle said.

The St. Veronica students are #100 in the parade which steps off at noon.

