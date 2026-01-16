Reports: Reds get LHP Brock Burke in 3-team trade that sends Gavin Lux to Rays

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are getting reliever Brock Burke from the Angels in a three-team trade that sends Gavin Lux to the Rays, according to multiple reports.

Burke, a 29-year-old lefty, finished the 2025 season with a 3.36 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 61 innings with the Angels. He threw 52 strikeouts and gave up 58 hits. In his MLB career, which also includes a stint with the Rangers, he has a 3.88 ERA over 214 games.

He signed a one-year deal with the Angels earlier this month, meaning he will be a free agent after this season.

Lux, who came to Cincinnati last year after five seasons with the Dodgers, will go to Tampa Bay along with Angels pitcher Chris Clark. The Angels will receive outfielder Josh Lowe from the Rays.

The Reds have made multiple additions to the bullpen this offseason, with Burke joining LHP Caleb Ferguson and RHP Pierce Johnson. They also brought back last year's primary closer, Emilio Pagan.

We spoke with manager Terry Francona about the importance of bolstering the bullpen this week.

You can watch the entire interview with Tito here:

Terry Francona on the Reds' offseason moves, what he expects in 2026

"When you're deeper, you have a chance to win maybe every night," Francona said. "Now, all of a sudden, you have a game where it's 4-2, you're losing — but you have a chance to win because your bullpen keeps you in it."

Cincinnati has yet to add a big-name bat after missing on Middletown native Kyle Schwarber in December. It's unclear whether they're still looking for an impact hitter, but Francona said he knows the front office is "always trying to get better.