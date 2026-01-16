Will the Reds add an impact hitter? We asked manager Terry Francona

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are hoping to build upon an encouraging 2025 season, which ended in a trip to the playoffs for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season.

The playoff run was short-lived, as the Reds were swept in two games by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

"A lot of them hadn't been in that situation before," Reds manager Terry Francona said when WCPO 9 Sports Anchor Caleb Noe spoke with him Thursday night. "Getting there is huge. Moving on is bigger."

You can watch our full interview with Tito here:

Terry Francona on the Reds' offseason moves, what he expects in 2026

Francona, heading into his second season with the team, was the keynote speaker at Moeller High School's "First Pitch Dinner."

Ahead of the dinner, he spoke with us about many topics, including the Reds' offseason moves.

"I was at the ballpark today. I know (the front office is) always trying to get better," said Francona.

The Reds were rumored to have been in the running to sign Middletown-native and three-time MLB all-star Kyle Schwarber, who ultimately signed a 5-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Reds ranked among the bottom half of Major League Baseball in most hitting categories last season, including home runs. Cincinnati finished behind 20 other teams (out of 30) with 167 dingers.

"I don't spend a whole lot of time worrying about what we don't have," said Francona. "My job is to take who we have and see how good we can play."

The Reds did make multiple additions to the bullpen this offseason in the form of LHP Caleb Ferguson, LHP Brock Burke and RHP Pierce Johnson. They also brought back last year's primary closer, Emilio Pagan.

"When you're deeper, you have a chance to win maybe every night," said Francona. "Now, all of a sudden, you have a game where it's 4-2, you're losing — but you have a chance to win because your bullpen keeps you in it."

The Reds' first spring training game is Saturday, Feb. 21, in Goodyear, Arizona.

Opening Day is March 26 at Great American Ball Park, against the Boston Red Sox.

"If we're as good as we think we are, we'll be where we're supposed to be," said Francona.