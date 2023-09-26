Reports: Matt McLain out for season after re-aggravating oblique injury

CINCINNATI — Reds rookie Matt McLain won't be back during the regular season, according to multiple reports.

McLain was expected to join the team in Cleveland after making his last rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville this weekend, but MLB.com's Mark Sheldon first reported that he re-aggravated his right oblique injury.

The 24-year-old said Tuesday he knew it would be difficult to come back as fast as he hoped, but "I really wanted to for our team."

"It just didn't happen, unfortunately," McLain said.

McLain was pivotal to Cincinnati's postseason push after being called up in May. He posted a .290 batting average with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 89 games.