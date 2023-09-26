Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reports: Matt McLain out for season after re-aggravating oblique injury

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Brewers Reds Baseball
Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 15:42:43-04

CINCINNATI — Reds rookie Matt McLain won't be back during the regular season, according to multiple reports.

McLain was expected to join the team in Cleveland after making his last rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville this weekend, but MLB.com's Mark Sheldon first reported that he re-aggravated his right oblique injury.

The 24-year-old said Tuesday he knew it would be difficult to come back as fast as he hoped, but "I really wanted to for our team."

"It just didn't happen, unfortunately," McLain said.

McLain was pivotal to Cincinnati's postseason push after being called up in May. He posted a .290 batting average with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 89 games.

More Reds news:
Reds rally for 4-2 win over Pirates as they chase NL wild card Pirates overcome 9-run deficit for first time since 1882, beat Reds 13-12 Pirates score two runs in 7th, rally to beat Reds 7-5

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!