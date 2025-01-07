Watch Now
Reports: Cincinanti Reds acquire Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux

Gregory Bull/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux celebrates as he rounds the bases after his two-run home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in San Diego.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring a new infielder, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said the Reds are finalizing a deal to get Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers will receive a Competitive Balance Round A pick and prospect Mike Sirota in return.

The 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lux has spent his entire career with LA, making his major league debut in 2019. Lux didn't play in 2023 after tearing his ACL. While he started the 2024 season slow, he finished batting .251 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI.

Lux is a left-handed hitter who throws right-handed. He spent most of 2024 playing second base but has also played shortstop and in the outfield.

The Reds, of course, said goodbye to their starting second baseman this offseason. Jonathan India was traded to Kansas City with outfielder Joey Wiemer in exchange for pitcher Brady Singer.

Last season, India recorded 132 hits, 58 RBI and 15 homers with a .248 batting average in 151 games.

