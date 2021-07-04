Redsfest will return in 2022, a year later than planned

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced Sunday that Redsfest will return in 2022, one year later than planned.

Officials said due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and the level of immersion fans experience with players, staff and others at Redsfest, they pushed the event back to December 2 and 3, 2022.

"We needed to make this difficult decision now, out of respect for our fans and vendors so they could make alternative plans for early December,” Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer, said.

Redsfest draws as many as 20,000 Reds fans, almost 100 current and former Reds players and staff and about 400 volunteers.

“We greatly appreciate the loyalty of our Reds fans, partners and all who have helped establish Redsfest as the best fan fest in all of baseball," Castellini said. "We cannot wait for it to come back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”

