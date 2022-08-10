Reds vs. Cubs Field of Dreams Game: Everything you need to know

They built it, and now major leaguers are coming — for the second year in a row.

Cincinnati will take on their National League Central rival the Chicago Cubs in this year's MLB Field of Dreams Game presented by GEICO Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know before the first pitch:

When and where is the game?

The Reds and Cubs play Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET in Dyersville, Iowa. While the game is on the movie site, it is not played on the same field used in Academy Award-nominated film. Instead, the two teams will play on a nearby field created specifically for MLB games.

FOX will broadcast Thursday's game.

What uniforms are the Reds wearing?

Both teams will play in throwback uniforms. The Reds will pay homage to their 1919 season, donning pinstripes with a slightly altered C-Reds logo on the front of the jersey. Cincinnati won the World Series that year, though the championship is mostly associated with their competitors, the Chicago White Sox team that conspired to throw the games.

Who's playing?

Reds rookie Nick Lodolo is scheduled to start Thursday's game. The 24-year-old's ERA sits at 4.40 in nine games with Cincinnati. Lefty Drew Smyly is starting for the Cubs. He has a 3.97 ERA with four wins and six losses in 14 starts.

WCPO's Marshall Kramsky is in Iowa for the game and will provide the latest updates on-air and online.

READ MORE

Reds trade Castillo, Drury and more before MLB trade deadline

A Cincinnati baseball company helped prisoners of war escape during World War II

'I just broke down into tears': Reds fan meets hero Jonathan India after four heart surgeries