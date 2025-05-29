Watch Now
Reds trading former All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Diaz

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) throws during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI — The Reds are trading former All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Diaz.

The team announced Thursday afternoon a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting relief pitcher Mike Villani in exchange for Diaz.

Diaz was a large part of the Reds brush with the playoffs two seasons ago, making the NL All-Star Team that year with 37 saves in 40 opportunities. He posted a 1.74 ERA the year before in 59 appearances.

But since those first two hot years, Diaz has cooled off. His ERA jumped to 3.99 last season, posting a 2-5 record with 28 saves. And 2025 has been even worse, posting a 12.00 ERA in six appearances.

Villani is a young prospect at just 22 years of age, who hasn't yet pitched in a Major League game.

