Reds to host 9-hole golf course inside Great American Ball Park in June

CINCINNATI — It's pretty run-of-the-mill to hear the crack of bat against a baseball inside Great American Ball Park — but what about a club against a golf ball?

The Cincinnati Reds' stadium will host to "Upper Deck Golf" where players can hit a round of golf inside GABP with custom greens on the field. The event, which is open to players aged 12 and up, will take place from June 28 to June 30.

Players will get to complete a 9-hole round of golf around the ballpark in a foursome. Each hold will range from 75 to 150 yards, and adjusted slope distances will be at each hole. Shots landing on the designated green will result in a par, off the green is a bogie, within the inner circle around the pin is a birdie, and those skilled enough (or maybe just lucky) may even score a hole-in-one.

Players can bring their own clubs, but standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. For safety purposes, no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed within the ballpark.

Each round of golf is expected to take 90 minutes, and it'll start and end at the clubhouse festival, which will also have music, drinks, food and other golf challenges.

The even is rain or shine, and players can sign up for a standard tee time or a VIP tee time. VIP tee times include extra golf balls, free entry to challenges such as the driving or putting challenge and a complimentary meal and drink.

Upper Deck Golf says both standard and VIP tee times are expected to sell out, so those interested can join a waitlist to get access to tee times prior to the general public. You can click here to join that waitlist. It is unclear when tee times will go on sale to the general public.