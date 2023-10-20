Watch Now
Reds re-sign Covington Catholic grad Luke Maile

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Luke Maile celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Cleveland.
Posted at 10:44 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 22:44:32-04

CINCINNATI — Luke Maile is staying home.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday the club re-signed the 32-year-old catcher to a 1-year contract through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Maile returned home to the Tri-State this year, playing 74 games for the Reds after spending time with the Guardians, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays. He finished the season batting .235 with 25 RBI and a career-high six homers.

In September, he became the first Reds catcher since Johnny Bench to finish a game with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base.

Kentucky's Mr. Baseball in 2009, Maile is a Covington Catholic graduate. The Red Sox selected Maile out of high school in the 43rd round of the 2009 MLB draft, but he chose to go to college. He was later drafted by the Rays in the eighth round of the 2012 MLB draft after playing at the University of Kentucky.

