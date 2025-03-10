Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds prospect Cam Collier to have surgery to repair torn thumb ligament

Reds 2025 Baseball
Carolyn Kaster/AP
This is a 2025 photo of Cam Collier of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. This image reflects the Cincinnati Reds' active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, when this image was taken in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Reds 2025 Baseball
Posted

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier is scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn left thumb ligament on Thursday.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters, Sunday about the injury that will keep Collier from hitting for 4 to 6 weeks.

The 20-year-old infielder sustained the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his glove hand in a game against the Chicago Cubs on March 2.

Collier was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft.

He has been ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects by multiple publications.

Collier hit .248 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs for Class A Dayton last season.

More Reds news:
Reds Hall of Famer Chris Sabo to be 2025 Findlay Market Parade's Grand Marshal

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money