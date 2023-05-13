Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo scratched from Saturday start

MIAMI — Nick Lodolo will not pitch Saturday in the Reds' second game against the Miami Marlins.

The lefty was scheduled to be the starter, but was scratched Friday night. Jim Day first reported the news on Bally Sports Cincinnati, saying Lodolo will return to Cincinnati to be evaluated.

Day said Lodolo has been dealing with an ankle issue that has extended to his calf.

Lodolo's last outing was on May 6 in a 5-3 win over the White Sox. He pitched only 3.2 innings. The 25-year-old is 2-1 this season with a 6.29 ERA in seven games. He's struck out 47 batters.

The Reds (17-21) have not announced Saturday's starter. Last year's Cy Young Award winner, Sandy Alcantara, will take the mound for Miami.

Taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, Lodolo made his MLB debut in 2022.

Outfielder TJ Friedl is considered day-to-day after an injury in Cincinnati's win over the Mets on Thursday.

The Reds play in Miami at 1:10 p.m. Though they are below .500, Cincinnati is only four games back in the NL Central.

