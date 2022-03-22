Reds pitcher Hunter Greene throws scoreless inning in spring debut

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Pitcher Hunter Greene threw one scoreless inning in the Reds' 3-2 loss to the Cubs in Monday's spring training game.

Greene faced four batters, and threw two strikeouts.

The first strikeout was swinging, and came on a 101 MPH fastball.

Greene's second strikeout came on a breaking ball to Wilson Contreras. It dipped into the upper part of the zone for a called third strike.

The one hit Greene allowed was a high infield fly, which first baseman Colin Moran appeared to have lost in the sun.

The Reds picked Greene No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft. At the time, Greene was 17 years old, and coming out of high school.

Greene is now on the cusp of breaking into the Reds' major league rotation.

He is slated to start on the mound in this Saturday's spring training game against the Giants.