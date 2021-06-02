Reds Opening Day is here for the second time this year with "Re-Opening Day"

CINCINNATI — As COVID-19 recedes and health orders are lifted, the Cincinnati Reds are welcoming baseball fans back to Great American Ball Park today with Reds Re-Opening Day.

While Opening Day in April drew crowds to the new DORA at The Banks, Re-Opening Day hopes to draw more people to the ballpark as capacity limits and social distancing requirements are lifted. There's also no mask requirement inside the stadium, but they are recommended.

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini said he wants people to support the team, but he also wants people to support businesses at The Banks which took a hard hit over the past year. He hopes this re-opening supports more than just baseball.

"This is about celebrating the reopening of our state, us getting control of our lives back," Castellini said. "I am ready and I hope you are as well. So thank everybody that has helped us get here as a state, let's keep it up, let's keep going, let's stay safe and let's put this thing in the rear view."

The game against the Philadelphia Phillies starts at 12:35 p.m., and the City of Cincinnati declared today a "half-day holiday" so people could support the Reds and local businesses. There are still tickets available for the game online and in person at the ballpark.

If you can't make the game, here are some of the other festivities to celebrate Re-Opening Day: