Reds Opening Day is here for the second time this year with "Re-Opening Day"

CINCINNATI — As COVID-19 recedes and health orders are lifted, the Cincinnati Reds are welcoming baseball fans back to Great American Ball Park today with Reds Re-Opening Day.
While Opening Day in April drew crowds to the new DORA at The Banks, Re-Opening Day hopes to draw more people to the ballpark as capacity limits and social distancing requirements are lifted. There's also no mask requirement inside the stadium, but they are recommended.
Reds President and COO Phil Castellini said he wants people to support the team, but he also wants people to support businesses at The Banks which took a hard hit over the past year. He hopes this re-opening supports more than just baseball.
"This is about celebrating the reopening of our state, us getting control of our lives back," Castellini said. "I am ready and I hope you are as well. So thank everybody that has helped us get here as a state, let's keep it up, let's keep going, let's stay safe and let's put this thing in the rear view."
The game against the Philadelphia Phillies starts at 12:35 p.m., and the City of Cincinnati declared today a "half-day holiday" so people could support the Reds and local businesses. There are still tickets available for the game online and in person at the ballpark.
If you can't make the game, here are some of the other festivities to celebrate Re-Opening Day:
- 3CDC will host a party on Fountain Square featuring bars and a live stream of the game on the big screen atop the Foundry Building.
- Bally Sports Ohio and the Reds are giving fans a special $5 ticket offer for Re-Opening Day. Fans can buy $5 View Level tickets now through Monday night at reds.com/Bally.
- The DORA District at the Banks will open at 11 a.m., and bars and restaurants throughout downtown will be encouraged to be open with “Re-Opening Day” specials and activities.
- The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber and Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau are offering a special discount on tickets to their members, with details to be delivered directly to members.
- The Convention Center, Tyler Davidson Fountain, Fifth Third Building and other buildings throughout the city will be lit up red to support the team.