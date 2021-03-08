Reds offer Fan Cutout MVP Package for 2021 season

CINCINNATI — For the 2021 MLB season, The Reds are trying to fill Great American Ballpark with fans – but not in the way you might think.

The team is offering fans the chance to send in pictures to be turned into cardboard cutouts to be placed in the stands.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in late February, sporting events could take place with 30% of fans in attendance. The team said they would be releasing a limited number of tickets for sale on March 17.

For a $100 donation to the Reds Community Fund, fans will receive:

1 cutout with a guaranteed seat for Opening Day if purchased by March 24 (additional cutouts can be purchased for $60.)

1 Reds drink cooler

1 Reds license plate holder

1 Reds/Reds Community Fund hat

1 bobblehead

The first 100 orders will get a Block Party shirt.

The Reds Community Fund works with kids in different communities to help connect them with the game of baseball.

