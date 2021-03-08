Menu

Watch
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds offer Fan Cutout MVP Package for 2021 season

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO Staff
WCPO_Cincinnati_Reds_logo_1403134301911_6392199_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 17:11:02-05

CINCINNATI — For the 2021 MLB season, The Reds are trying to fill Great American Ballpark with fans – but not in the way you might think.

The team is offering fans the chance to send in pictures to be turned into cardboard cutouts to be placed in the stands.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in late February, sporting events could take place with 30% of fans in attendance. The team said they would be releasing a limited number of tickets for sale on March 17.

For a $100 donation to the Reds Community Fund, fans will receive:

  • 1 cutout with a guaranteed seat for Opening Day if purchased by March 24 (additional cutouts can be purchased for $60.)
  • 1 Reds drink cooler
  • 1 Reds license plate holder
  • 1 Reds/Reds Community Fund hat
  • 1 bobblehead
  • The first 100 orders will get a Block Party shirt.

The Reds Community Fund works with kids in different communities to help connect them with the game of baseball.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!