Reds look to stay alive in tight playoff race with another victory against Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The Cincinnati Reds are still in the race for the last NL wild card spot, and they're hoping for another blowout against the Cardinals.

On Friday, the Reds came out swinging with a massive 19-2 win in St. Louis.

The Reds launched six home runs in the season-high victory. Friday's game had the most runs for Cincinnati since they beat Chicago 20-5 on May 26, 2022.

It's still a very tight race among those battling for a wild card spot. At this point, the Reds need to win out to stay alive, and either the Marlins or Diamondbacks need to lose their remaining games.

The Reds are starting Saturday with rookie pitcher Connor Phillips. RHP Phillips is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in four starts.

The Cardinals will be starting rookie LHP Drew Rom. Rom is 1-4 with a 7.89 ERA in seven starts.

The Reds and Cardinals face off at Busch Stadium at 7:15 p.m.

Follow along below: