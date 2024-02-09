Watch Now
Reds, Jonathan India agree to 2-year contract, avoiding arbitration

Jonathan India Reds Astros
David J. Phillip/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 17:39:22-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Friday afternoon.

MLB.com reporter Mark Sheldon first reported that India will get $3.8 million in 2024 and $5 million in 2025, with the chance to earn an additional $2.05 million based on plate appearances and games started.

The 27-year-old was selected fifth overall by the Reds in the 2018 MLB draft, making his major league debut on Opening Day 2021. India won NL Rookie of the Year after finishing his first season with 21 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .269 batting average.

Since then, India has dealt with multiple injuries, coming on and off the IL several times in the following two seasons. Most recently, the Florida native dealt with left foot plantar fasciitis that kept him out of the lineup for more than a month in 2023.

In three years with the Reds, the second baseman has played in 372 games with an on-base percentage of .350 and 5.2 career wins above replacement.

