Reds, Guardians postponed by rain, teams will play Thursday

Ron Schwane/AP
A tarp covers the infield as the start of a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians is delayed by rain Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 21:33:45-04

CLEVELAND — Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night’s series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

The game will be made up Thursday with a matinee. The Reds and Guardians were both scheduled to be off but will now play at 1:10 p.m.

Both teams pushed back their starters by one day, with Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (2-4) going against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (1-2).

The Guardians have been postponed at Progressive Field by bad weather four times already this season, forcing them to play three doubleheaders.

Cincinnati won the series opener on Tuesday night, scoring the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to win 5-4. At 10-26, the Reds have baseball’s worst record.

