Reds game against Milwaukee Brewers postponed due to weather

CINCINNATI — The Reds game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday has been postponed due to weather, the team announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The game will now be a split doubleheader on Aug. 30. The team will play the Brewers twice in one day at 12:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Anyone with tickets for today's game can use the same tickets to attend the afternoon game on Aug. 30.

Individuals can also exchange their tickets for Thursday's game for any Monday through Thursday 2024 regular season home game scheduled for April or May.

These exchanges are subject to availability and exclusions apply.

You can exchange your ticket at the Great American Ball Park ticket windows before May 30. You can also call (513)-381-REDS from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals with a paper ticket that does not have the price listed, can use the same ticket for the Aug. 30 make-up game.

The next Reds home game is scheduled for April 19 against the Los Angeles Angels.

