Reds game against Los Angeles Angels rescheduled for Wednesday doubleheader

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Reds game against the L.A. Angels won't take place as scheduled on Monday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Instead, the teams will duke it out in a doubleheader on Monday, according to a social media post from the Los Angeles Angels. The team said all tickets for the rescheduled game will be honored for the second game in the doubleheader, with the first pitch scheduled to fly at around 6:38 p.m.

Southern California's first tropical storm in 84 years dropped several inches of rain across the Los Angeles area on Sunday. The rain had stopped by Monday morning, but Angel Stadium was too wet to play, according to the Angels.

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on Mexico’s Baja peninsula and moved into Southern California with damaging wind and heavy rainfall on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters warned of a “potentially historic amount of rainfall” and dangerous flooding. California’s governor declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and officials had urged people on Catalina Island and in other high-risk areas to evacuate.