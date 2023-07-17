Reds call up other top prospect, Christian Encarnacion-Strand

The Cincinnati Reds have called up another one of their top prospects to the team from the minor leagues.

The Reds called up Christian Encarnacion-Strand, an infielder, to replace Kevin Newman, who has been placed on the 10-day injured list with gastritis.

Encarnacion-Strand has excelled at AAA Louisville so far this year. He leads the International League in total bases, and ranks in the top six in runs scored, extra-base hits, slugging percentage, home runs and RBIs. He also has the 7th-highest batting average in the whole league at .331.

His name will be shortened to just "Encarnacion" on his jersey, which will bear number 33. He came to the Reds organization in 2022, when he was acquired from the Twins, along with Spencer Steer, for pitcher Tyler Mahle.

The infielder joins a young Reds squad that has been one of the best teams in baseball since it began to call up its top prospects, including Encarnacion-Strand's former teammate at Louisville, Elly De La Cruz.

Encarnacion-Strand has been on multiple top 100 prospects in baseball lists this season.

He is set to make his debut on the team Monday night when the Reds (50-44) host the formidable San Francisco Giants (52-41).