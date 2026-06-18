Reds ace Hunter Greene starts rehab assignment three months after bone spur procedure

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have placed Hunter Greene on a rehab assignment three months after the star pitcher had a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow.

Greene, originally projected to be the Reds' opening day starter, left spring training early this year with elbow stiffness — an issue he had dealt with multiple times in the past.

On social media, the 26-year-old said he pushed through elbow pain last year in an effort to help the Reds get to the playoffs. Greene said he stayed in LA after the season for an MRI, where he learned he had "small fragments of bone spurs" and was recommended standard treatment.

"However, the pain returned as I got close to the start of camp ... affecting my ability to finish and execute pitches without a sharp stabbing pain," Greene wrote.

After another MRI, Greene was encouraged to have a procedure to remove the bone chips. The typical return after such a procedure would mean Greene would be off the mound until July.

Now, the Reds have placed Greene on rehab assignment with the ACL Reds as he begins ramping up activity to return to Cincinnati.

The Reds are currently 35-38 and sit 11 games back from the NL Central-leading Brewers with both Greene and shortstop Elly De La Cruz on rehab assignments.