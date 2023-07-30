Reds 2B Jonathan India placed on 10-day injured list, Stuart Fairchild called up

LOS ANGELES — Second baseman Jonathan India has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Cincinnati Reds announced Sunday.

India is dealing with left foot plantar fasciitis, with his stint on the IL retroactively starting Saturday. He was originally in the lineup against the Dodgers Saturday but was scratched with what the Reds called left heel pain. McLain took over for him at second.

Selected by the Reds in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Fairchild made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2021. In his second stint in Cincinnati, Fairchild hit his first big league homer in his first Reds at-bat in July 2022.

Fairchild has previously been recalled from Triple-A Louisville this year.