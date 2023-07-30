Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds 2B Jonathan India placed on 10-day injured list, Stuart Fairchild called up

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Jonathan India Reds Astros
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 15:00:53-04

LOS ANGELES — Second baseman Jonathan India has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Cincinnati Reds announced Sunday.

India is dealing with left foot plantar fasciitis, with his stint on the IL retroactively starting Saturday. He was originally in the lineup against the Dodgers Saturday but was scratched with what the Reds called left heel pain. McLain took over for him at second.

Selected by the Reds in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Fairchild made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2021. In his second stint in Cincinnati, Fairchild hit his first big league homer in his first Reds at-bat in July 2022.

Fairchild has previously been recalled from Triple-A Louisville this year.

More Reds news:
Max Muncy blasts two home runs, helps Dodgers rally past Reds 3-2 Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central David Bell signs contract extension with Reds, will stay through 2026 season

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.