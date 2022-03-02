'This is just sad': Reds players react to MLB canceling some regular season games

CINCINNATI — As reporters announced Major League Baseball and its players' union would not be able to come to an agreement before the Tuesday deadline, Reds star Jonathan India tweeted what baseball fans across the U.S. (and parts of Canada) felt: "This is just sad."

India, the National League Rookie of the Year, excelled in his first season with the Reds. Now, he and his teammates don't know when they'll be able to return to Great American Ballpark for the 2022 season. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league will cancel the first two series of the regular season, including Opening Day on March 31, due to the owner-imposed lockout.

The MLBPA rejected what the league told them was their "best and final" offer, saying the lockout is "the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break our player fraternity."

"We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for players, fans and everyone who loves our game," the MLBPA said in a statement.

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett called on the players' union to continue negotiations, tweeting "Let's stay at the table. Let's figure this out," but former Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart responded that players have been trying to find a solution.

"(They) will like they have all along man," Barnhart tweeted. "It takes two to tango and unfortunately there’s only one sitting at the table currently."

The @MLBPA will like they have all along man… it takes two to tango and unfortunately there’s only one sitting at the table currently. https://t.co/ptfLbqUjeu — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 1, 2022

Former Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen posted video of Manfred laughing while talking about the league's decision to cancel regular season games.

"Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now," Lorenzen tweeted. "Mind is blown."

Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now. Mind is blown. pic.twitter.com/xxwHnF9cUW — Michael Lorenzen (@Lorenzen55) March 1, 2022

Catcher Tyler Stephenson wrapped up his thoughts with a GIF of The Office character Jim Halpert shaking his head while staring at the camera.

Other major league players were a bit more obvious about their feelings. Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted, "Manfred gotta go," while former Red Alex Wood said the optimism from the MLB Monday "was a PR illusion to make it look like they tried."

If the league cancels another 15 days of the season, 25-year-old India's free agency would be delayed an extra year — as will the free agency of 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and former NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso.

READ MORE

Reds' Opening Day parade postponed again amid MLB lockout

MLB Opening Day, first two series of regular season canceled after players reject league's offer