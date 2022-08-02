Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham from Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI — Tommy Pham is heading to Boston.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Monday they traded Pham to the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 34-year-old has a mutual option in his contract after this season.

"Tommy Pham's a great player, he's been a great player for his whole career," Reds general manager Nick Krall said to Bally Sports Cincinnati after the trade. "We've enjoyed having him with the Reds. He's been a hard worker ... it was great to be around him, but this is a chance for us to play one of the younger players, get a (player to be named later) and then also have him go have a chance to get to the playoffs in Boston."

Pham was hitting .238 in Cincinnati with 11 home runs and 39 runs batted in, though his time with the Reds was not always smooth sailing. He was suspended for three games after slapping San Francisco Giants outfield Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute.

After the slap, Pham said Pederson had made "disrespectful" comments about the Giants, Pham's former team. He also said 2021 World Series champ was "messing with my money."

"Thank you @reds," Pham posted on Instagram.

The Reds have also traded Luis Castillo, Tyler Naquin and Phil Diehl ahead of Tuesday's deadline.