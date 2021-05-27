Plans for Reds 'Re-Opening Day' to be announced Thursday

CINCINNATI — City leaders and organizers will unveil more details Thursday morning about what's being called Reds "Re-Opening" Day.

Re-Opening Day is set for Wednesday, June 2 as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m., when capacity limits will be fully lifted at Great American Ball Park.

The decision to expand capacity came after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set mandatory health orders to expire on June 2.

Masks inside the ballpark are still recommended, not required. The Reds will continue to offer a $10 ticket deal for those who are vaccinated on Monday-Thursday games through the end of the season.

Findlay Market Parade Committee member Jeff Gladish says most people said they would love to participate in a parade - but it was just too short of notice. It usually takes five months to plan the parade, and he said one week just wasn't feasible.

The Opening Day parade next year is going to be much, much bigger than ever before, he said.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and other city leaders will announce their plans for Re-Opening Day Thursday at 9:30 a.m. They are expected to tout the designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) at The Banks as well as some other surprises.

