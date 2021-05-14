Great American Ball Park returns to 100% capacity June 2

CINCINNATI — Starting June 2, Great American Ball Park will return to full capacity and masks will be recommended but not required inside the park, the Cincinnati Reds announced Friday.

The news follows Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending coronavirus health orders on June 2.

“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer, in a release. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”

The Reds will also offer $10 tickets for fans who have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Fans can redeem this offer at GABP ticket windows only by showing their COVID-19 vaccination card with at least one shot completed.

The offer limits guests to six tickets per vaccine card shown, subject to availability. Learn more here.

The park is currently limited to 40% capacity, with masks required inside the park. Find more information on COVID-19 protocols at GABP here.