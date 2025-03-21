PHOTOS: A look at what's on the menu at Great American Ball Park this baseball season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have unveiled new menu items available at concessions for the upcoming baseball season.

Opening day is just under one week away, on March 27.

Here's a look at the food options you can choose from at Great American Ball Park this year:

Redlegs BBQ Walking Taco

Everyone loves a good walking taco, but what if it was less taco and more BBQ? Grippo's and Montgomery Inn dared to find out. This version of a walking taco combines Saratoga-style chips with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw. You'll be able to buy it near sections 117, 133, 416 and 425.

Rob Pieper

50 West Soft Pretzel Double Cheeseburger

Less a surprising fusion and more of a delicious staple, this burger can be found at the 50 West Stand in Great American Ball Park. It's a double smash burger with American cheese, Funacho cheese and house mustard — on a pretzel bun, of course. It also comes with crinkle-cut fries.

Rob Pieper

This item is a limited time offering that goes away after April 30.

Wings & Rings Traditional Chicken Wings

If you crave drums and flats while watching America's pastime, head to the Food Hub near section 112. There, you'll be able to order traditional chicken wings in either garlic medium sauce or honey barbecue sauce. Of course, ranch and blue cheese are also available on request.

Rob Pieper

Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich

This sandwich features crispy chicken tenders, Big Mozz mozzarella sticks, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and banana peppers served on a hoagie roll. It's also served with kettle chips and can be found at the Scouts Club.

Rob Pieper

The Reds Island Griller

Another sandwich on a hoagie roll but from a completely different flavor profile, this offering has Hempler's sausage, pineapple salsa and Kogi sweet garlic BBQ sauce. You can find it in the Food Bar near section 109.

Rob Pieper

Glier's Goetta Reuben Sliders

Served on slider buns, these small but mighty sandwiches contain a Glier's Goetta patty, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. It will be available at the Food Bar near sections 129 and 416.

Reds Double Decker Glier's Goetta Sluggers

If the reuben sliders are not to your taste, Glier's Goetta has a second slider option for you. This one features a Glier's Goetta patty, a split Glier's brat, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing — also served on slider buns. It will be served up in the Food Bar near sections 129 and 416.

Rob Pieper

Street Tacos

These can be found in section 128 and the Scouts Club, and they come in a few different forms:



The Cincy Sizzle: Brisket, pickled red onions, cilantro and salsa verde

Carne Asada Street Tacos: Steak, salsa roja, pickled red onions, cotija cheese and cilantro

Chicken Adobo Street Tacos: Chicken, chili verde, white onions and cilantro

Street Nachos: Your choice of chicken or steak with queso, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro

Rob Pieper

Baby Ruth Ice Cream

Available in a tiny, adorable Reds cap, there will now be Baby Ruth candy bar toppings at the ice cream spots in the Scouts Club and Rosie's Ice Cream Stands, in sections 115, 132 and 422.

Rob Pieper

Rosie's Suite Bridge Ice Cream will be located in a restored Airstream trailer on the suite level, along the third base side. It will serve up soft serve ice cream with a variety of syrups and toppings. They'll also be serving up candies and root beer floats; adults looking for something a little more grown up can also order from the full service bar that will offer specialty cocktails, bourbons and fine wines alongside plenty of beers and hard seltzers.