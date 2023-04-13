Nick Senzel back in Reds starting lineup, Will Benson optioned to Triple-A Louisville

CINCINNATI — Outfielder Nick Senzel is back in the starting lineup as the Reds host the Phillies at Great American Ball Park Thursday night.

Cincinnati activated Senzel from the IL and optioned outfielder Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville. Senzel said he got the call in Toledo, the same place he was when he first got called to the big leagues in 2019.

"It gave me kind of bittersweet memories because that's where I got the call when I made my debut back in 2019 so it was kind of a little emotional," Senzel said. "You know, I know it could be a big year for me, and being back there ... kind of emotional. It felt right though."

Since getting called up, the 27-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries. He suffered a torn labrum in September 2019. During the shortened 2020 season, Senzel missed 27 games. The follow year, he also dealt with knee issues.

Senzel had 86 hits and 25 RBI in 110 games last season. Thursday's game will be his first start for the Reds in 2023 after starting the season in Louisville following surgery on his toe.

"I feel great," Senzel said. "I think it's a good opportunity for me to get in the lineup and stay in the lineup."

While Benson's athleticism is on display in the outfield, he's struggled at the plate. In eight games, Benson has only one hit for a .050 batting average.

