Nick Martini shines as Reds rout Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

CINCINNATI — And this one belongs to the Reds!

Cincinnati started its season off with a bang — well, technically multiple — as designated hitter Nick Martini homered twice to help lead the Reds to a 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old drove in five runs in his first two at-bats at Great American Ball Park, recording more RBIs in those two swings than he did in all of 2021 when he played for NL Central rivals the Chicago Cubs.

RELATED | Who is Nick Martini? Reds Opening Day breakout star has been a journeyman

Martini wasn't the only Red on fire. Left fielder Spencer Steer had two hits for two RBIs while his teammate on the other side of the outfield, Jake Fraley, got on base twice.

Opening Day starter Frankie Montas finished his day after six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and recording four strikeouts.

The Nationals were able to put some points on the board in the seventh inning when left fielder Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer off of Reds reliever Emilio Pagán.

Of course a Reds game isn't complete without an Elly De La Cruz steal, which set up a Tyler Stephenson RBI to make it 8-2.

Cincinnati will wrap up its series with Washington this weekend. Hunter Greene is expected to start Saturday while recent signee Nick Martinez is listed as the probable starter on Sunday.