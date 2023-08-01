MLB Trade Deadline: Reds acquire Athletics reliever Sam Moll, move Hunter Greene to 60-day injured list

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have acquired reliever Sam Moll from the Oakland A's, the team announced one day before the trade deadline.

Moll was acquired Monday along with international cap space for minor league pitcher Joe Boyle.

Selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2013 draft, Moll has pitched in the Rockies, A's, Pirates, Mariners, Blue Jays, Giants and Diamondbacks systems. In 44 relief appearances and one start for the A's, the 31-year-old has a 4.54 ERA with one save in three chances.

A University of Memphis alum, Moll has a 4.13 ERA in 117 major league appearances from 2017 to now. He last pitched for Oakland Sunday.

Drafted by the Reds in 2020, Boyle was pitching for the Chattanooga Lookouts. He had a 4.50 ERA in 19 games this minor league season.

The Reds currently sit atop the NL Central after winning a series on the road against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.